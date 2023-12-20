North Carolina vs. Oklahoma December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) face the Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Hugley: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|22nd
|85.5
|Points Scored
|85.1
|24th
|20th
|62.0
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|242nd
|61st
|36.1
|Rebounds
|35.6
|82nd
|126th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|101st
|123rd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|162nd
|87th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.6
|113th
|172nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|9.7
|44th
