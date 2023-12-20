The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) face the Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK John Hugley: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Sam Godwin: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Oweh: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Uzan: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Hugley: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Godwin: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 22nd 85.5 Points Scored 85.1 24th 20th 62.0 Points Allowed 73.7 242nd 61st 36.1 Rebounds 35.6 82nd 126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st 123rd 8.1 3pt Made 7.7 162nd 87th 15.1 Assists 14.6 113th 172nd 11.8 Turnovers 9.7 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.