The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) aim to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.

North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 63rd.

The 84.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 23.6 more points than the Sooners give up (61.3).

When North Carolina puts up more than 61.3 points, it is 7-3.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).

The Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.

When playing at home, North Carolina made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

