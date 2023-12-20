The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.

In games North Carolina shoots better than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 63rd.

The Tar Heels score 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.

North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively North Carolina fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.

In terms of three-pointers, North Carolina fared better in home games last season, making 7.5 treys per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule