The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will try to build on a 10-game winning run when hosting the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 63rd.

The Tar Heels record 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Sooners give up (61.3).

North Carolina has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (70.2).

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.

In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule