The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will try to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

In games North Carolina shoots higher than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 63rd.

The Tar Heels average 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.

North Carolina has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).

At home, North Carolina averaged 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (29.3%).

