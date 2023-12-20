The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will try to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
  • In games North Carolina shoots higher than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
  • The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners sit at 63rd.
  • The Tar Heels average 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.
  • North Carolina has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
  • At home, North Carolina averaged 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

