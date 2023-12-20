The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will welcome in the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • In games North Carolina shoots higher than 37.5% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
  • The Tar Heels are the 120th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners rank 64th.
  • The Tar Heels score 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than the Sooners give up (61.3).
  • North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.1 in road games.
  • North Carolina averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.