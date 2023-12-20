Wednesday's game that pits the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) versus the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) at Spectrum Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Oklahoma. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 20.

According to our computer prediction, Oklahoma is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus North Carolina. The two teams are expected to come in below the 154.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Line: North Carolina -2.5

North Carolina -2.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -160, Oklahoma +135

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+2.5)



Oklahoma (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



North Carolina's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, and Oklahoma's is 7-2-0. A total of six out of the Tar Heels' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Sooners' games have gone over. The teams score 169.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +99 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.9 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 75 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It is pulling down 38.1 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7 per contest.

North Carolina hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Tar Heels score 103.7 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball), while giving up 91.6 points per 100 possessions (251st in college basketball).

North Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tar Heels commit 10.4 per game (66th in college basketball) and force 11 (276th in college basketball play).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners put up 84.4 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (13th in college basketball). They have a +231 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 23.1 points per game.

The 39.7 rebounds per game Oklahoma accumulates rank 63rd in the country, 10.0 more than the 29.7 its opponents grab.

Oklahoma connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (124th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per game its opponents make, at a 25.6% rate.

Oklahoma has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (211th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (93rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.