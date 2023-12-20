The Longwood Lancers (12-1) look to extend a four-game road winning run when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 39.1% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, North Carolina Central has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.

The Eagles score 15 more points per game (75.2) than the Lancers give up (60.2).

North Carolina Central has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina Central scores 101 points per game at home, and 64 on the road.

The Eagles give up 59.8 points per game at home, and 73.8 on the road.

North Carolina Central drains more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (5.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than on the road (25.4%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule