The Longwood Lancers (12-1) look to extend a four-game road winning run when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 39.1% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, North Carolina Central has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.
  • The Eagles score 15 more points per game (75.2) than the Lancers give up (60.2).
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

  • North Carolina Central scores 101 points per game at home, and 64 on the road.
  • The Eagles give up 59.8 points per game at home, and 73.8 on the road.
  • North Carolina Central drains more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (5.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than on the road (25.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Radford L 82-74 Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 @ N.C. A&T W 67-62 Corbett Sports Center
12/15/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 102-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/20/2023 Longwood - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/3/2024 Truett McConnell - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/6/2024 Howard - McDougald-McLendon Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.