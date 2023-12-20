How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Longwood Lancers (12-1) look to extend a four-game road winning run when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 39.1% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, North Carolina Central has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.
- The Eagles score 15 more points per game (75.2) than the Lancers give up (60.2).
- North Carolina Central has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 60.2 points.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina Central scores 101 points per game at home, and 64 on the road.
- The Eagles give up 59.8 points per game at home, and 73.8 on the road.
- North Carolina Central drains more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (5.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than on the road (25.4%).
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Radford
|L 82-74
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|W 67-62
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/15/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 102-50
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/20/2023
|Longwood
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/3/2024
|Truett McConnell
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/6/2024
|Howard
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
