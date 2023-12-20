The Old Dominion Monarchs (8-1) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up 30.9 more points per game (79.0) than the Monarchs allow their opponents to score (48.1).

When it scores more than 48.1 points, NC State is 11-0.

Old Dominion's record is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 79.0 points.

The Monarchs score just 3.2 more points per game (59.7) than the Wolfpack give up (56.5).

When Old Dominion totals more than 56.5 points, it is 6-0.

NC State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.

The Monarchs are making 35.0% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (33.0%).

The Wolfpack's 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 12.9 higher than the Monarchs have conceded.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Aziaha James: 16.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)

16.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62) Zoe Brooks: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) River Baldwin: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 59.2 FG% Madison Hayes: 10.6 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

NC State Schedule