The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Saint Louis matchup.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-12.5) 148.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-12.5) 148.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends

NC State has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Wolfpack and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of nine times this season.

Saint Louis has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Billikens and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 NC State is 56th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (76th).

The Wolfpack were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +20000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

