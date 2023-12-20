The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • In games NC State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolfpack sit at 149th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Wolfpack record are just 4.4 more points than the Billikens give up (74.9).
  • NC State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 74.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively NC State performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.1).
  • NC State sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 93-61 Reynolds Coliseum
12/12/2023 UT Martin W 81-67 PNC Arena
12/16/2023 Tennessee L 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Saint Louis - PNC Arena
12/23/2023 Detroit Mercy - PNC Arena
1/3/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.