How to Watch NC State vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games NC State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolfpack sit at 149th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Wolfpack record are just 4.4 more points than the Billikens give up (74.9).
- NC State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 74.9 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively NC State performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game when playing on the road.
- The Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.1).
- NC State sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 93-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|W 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|L 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/23/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
