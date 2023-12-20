The Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

NC State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games NC State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Billikens are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolfpack sit at 149th.

The 79.3 points per game the Wolfpack record are just 4.4 more points than the Billikens give up (74.9).

NC State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 74.9 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively NC State performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game when playing on the road.

The Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.1).

NC State sunk 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule