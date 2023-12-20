N.C. A&T vs. Bethune-Cookman December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
N.C. A&T vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Maleia Bracone: 12.1 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chaniya Clark: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordyn Dorsey: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- D'Mya Tucker: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nyah Willis: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
