North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butler High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southlake Christian Academy at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Myers Park High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norcross High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.