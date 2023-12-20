Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Butler High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 20

3:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20

6:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Myers Park High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20

7:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Norcross High School at Myers Park High School