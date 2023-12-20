The Indiana Pacers (13-12) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) on December 20, 2023. The Hornets have lost five games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 51.1% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Charlotte has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 51.1% from the field.

The Pacers are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 14th.

The Hornets put up an average of 111 points per game, 16 fewer points than the 127 the Pacers allow.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score 110.1 points per game at home, two fewer points than on the road (112.1). Defensively they give up 120.2 per game, 1.2 fewer points than on the road (121.4).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 1.2 fewer points per game at home (120.2) than away (121.4).

At home the Hornets are picking up 25.1 assists per game, 0.2 more than away (24.9).

Hornets Injuries