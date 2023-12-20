We have high school basketball action in Guilford County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northwest Guilford High School at Reagan High School

  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 20
  • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.