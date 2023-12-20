Gordon Hayward could make a big impact for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

Hayward, in his last showing, had nine points and four assists in a 112-107 loss to the Pelicans.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hayward's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.2 15.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.9 PRA -- 24.8 25.2 PR -- 20.1 20.3



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Pacers

Hayward has taken 12.6 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 12.4% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hornets rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 107.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 127 points per game, the Pacers are the worst squad in the league defensively.

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Pacers give up 25.6 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 34 23 6 3 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.