How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-3) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-10) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score an average of 59.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 52.1 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 1-6 record in games it scores more than 52.1 points.
- East Tennessee State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.3 points.
- The 59.0 points per game the Buccaneers record are 31.2 fewer points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (90.2).
- This year the Buccaneers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
- Lauren Bailey: 9.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73)
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 3.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%
- Andrea Martinez: 4.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 105-75
|Yuengling Center
|12/15/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 82-78
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/17/2023
|Florida
|L 115-37
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|1/6/2024
|High Point
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
