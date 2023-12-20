The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) will play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Kendall Folley: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakhyia Davis: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nevaeh Brown: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Breanne Beatty: 6.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Moore: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

