Wednesday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-3) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-10) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-54 and heavily favors East Tennessee State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' most recent game was a 115-37 loss to Florida on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 76, Gardner-Webb 54

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

The Runnin' Bulldogs beat the No. 208-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Appalachian State Mountaineers, 82-78, on December 15, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Gardner-Webb is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Buccaneers have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

15.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Lauren Bailey: 9.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

9.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73)

8.8 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73) Ramatoulaye Keita: 3.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%

3.9 PTS, 45.7 FG% Andrea Martinez: 4.6 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs' -340 scoring differential (being outscored by 30.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.3 points per game (284th in college basketball) while giving up 90.2 per contest (360th in college basketball).

The Runnin' Bulldogs are putting up more points at home (61.4 per game) than on the road (57.5).

Gardner-Webb is allowing fewer points at home (87.2 per game) than on the road (92.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.