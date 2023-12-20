North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Edgecombe County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weldon High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
