The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) meet the Delaware State Hornets (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Brandon Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Ezra Ausar: 14.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Bobby Pettiford: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Quentin Diboundje: 10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Delaware State Players to Watch

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 144th 76.4 Points Scored 73.5 213th 178th 70.7 Points Allowed 74.5 256th 157th 33.9 Rebounds 33.5 171st 35th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 10.5 86th 218th 7.0 3pt Made 4.5 349th 187th 13.2 Assists 12.2 256th 99th 10.7 Turnovers 14.5 339th

