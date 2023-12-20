The East Carolina Pirates (6-5) square off against the Delaware State Hornets (6-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games East Carolina shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Hornets are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pirates sit at 208th.

The Pirates score 74.1 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Hornets allow.

When East Carolina totals more than 74.4 points, it is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged in road games (63.0).

In 2022-23, the Pirates surrendered 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.6.

At home, East Carolina made 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to on the road (28.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule