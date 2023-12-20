How to Watch East Carolina vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (6-5) square off against the Delaware State Hornets (6-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
East Carolina Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games East Carolina shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Hornets are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pirates sit at 208th.
- The Pirates score 74.1 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Hornets allow.
- When East Carolina totals more than 74.4 points, it is 4-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged in road games (63.0).
- In 2022-23, the Pirates surrendered 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.6.
- At home, East Carolina made 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to on the road (28.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 63-52
|Minges Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|South Carolina
|L 68-62
|Minges Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Florida
|L 70-65
|RP Funding Center
|12/20/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.