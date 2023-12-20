The East Carolina Pirates (6-5) square off against the Delaware State Hornets (6-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • In games East Carolina shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The Hornets are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pirates sit at 208th.
  • The Pirates score 74.1 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 74.4 the Hornets allow.
  • When East Carolina totals more than 74.4 points, it is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged in road games (63.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Pirates surrendered 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.6.
  • At home, East Carolina made 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to on the road (28.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 63-52 Minges Coliseum
12/9/2023 South Carolina L 68-62 Minges Coliseum
12/14/2023 Florida L 70-65 RP Funding Center
12/20/2023 Delaware State - Minges Coliseum
12/29/2023 East Tennessee State - Minges Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.