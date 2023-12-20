North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Durham County, North Carolina today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.