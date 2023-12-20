North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Duplin County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wallace- Rose Hill High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.