The Toledo Rockets (6-2) will look to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets put up just 4.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (63.8).

Toledo is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Duke has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.6 points.

The 75 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 14 more points than the Rockets give up (61).

Duke is 6-3 when scoring more than 61 points.

Toledo is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 75 points.

This season the Blue Devils are shooting 45.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rockets concede.

The Rockets make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Oluchi Okananwa: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Ashlon Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Jadyn Donovan: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.2 FG%

