The Toledo Rockets (6-2) will look to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

  • The Rockets put up just 4.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (63.8).
  • Toledo is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Duke has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.6 points.
  • The 75 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 14 more points than the Rockets give up (61).
  • Duke is 6-3 when scoring more than 61 points.
  • Toledo is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 75 points.
  • This season the Blue Devils are shooting 45.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rockets concede.
  • The Rockets make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

  • Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Oluchi Okananwa: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
  • Ashlon Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
  • Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Jadyn Donovan: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 South Carolina L 77-61 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/7/2023 @ Clemson L 80-64 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 FGCU W 82-63 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Toledo - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/28/2023 Coppin State - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/31/2023 Boston College - Cameron Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.