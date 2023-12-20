The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) play the Baylor Bears (9-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 18.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Roach: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mark Mitchell: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jared McCain: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Baylor Players to Watch

Duke vs. Baylor Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank 68th 80.9 Points Scored 91.1 7th 92nd 67.1 Points Allowed 67.6 105th 172nd 33.4 Rebounds 36.4 54th 190th 9 Off. Rebounds 12.3 25th 193rd 7.3 3pt Made 9.1 54th 56th 15.9 Assists 16.7 43rd 5th 8.1 Turnovers 11.3 129th

