How to Watch Duke vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Saint Louis vs NC State (7:00 PM ET | December 20)
- North Carolina vs Oklahoma (9:00 PM ET | December 20)
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
- Duke has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 129th.
- The 81.6 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12 more points than the Bears allow (69.6).
- Duke has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke put up 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Blue Devils ceded 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than in road games (68.4).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last year, sinking 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.