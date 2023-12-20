The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when taking on the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

In games Duke shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Blue Devils are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 130th.

The Blue Devils record 81.6 points per game, 12 more points than the 69.6 the Bears allow.

When Duke totals more than 69.6 points, it is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke scored 76.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.4 on the road.

Duke made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule