The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

Duke is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 130th.

The 81.6 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12 more points than the Bears give up (69.6).

Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke scored 76.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged in away games (68).

The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).

Duke drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

