How to Watch Duke vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Duke vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Duke is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 130th.
- The Blue Devils put up 81.6 points per game, 12 more points than the 69.6 the Bears give up.
- Duke has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke scored 76.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68).
- Defensively the Blue Devils played better in home games last season, allowing 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Duke performed better at home last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
