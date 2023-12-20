How to Watch Duke vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- Duke is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 128th.
- The 81.6 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 12 more points than the Bears allow (69.6).
- Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke posted 76.7 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68 points per contest.
- In home games, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (68.4).
- Duke drained 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.