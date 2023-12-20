Wednesday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) taking on the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-75 victory for Duke, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Duke vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 77, Baylor 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-2.5)

Duke (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

Duke has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while Baylor's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Blue Devils have gone over the point total in five games, while Bears games have gone over six times.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 81.6 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per contest (69th in college basketball). They have a +155 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Duke averages 36.2 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Duke connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Blue Devils rank 14th in college basketball by averaging 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 125th in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

Duke has won the turnover battle by 3.5 turnovers per game, committing 8.4 (fourth in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (199th in college basketball).

