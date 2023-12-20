North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Davidson County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Central High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Denton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
