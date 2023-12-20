North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Craven County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Croatan High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wallace- Rose Hill High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carteret High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
