North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alleghany County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Alleghany County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Elkin, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.