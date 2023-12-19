The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • B.J. Mack: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 10.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina Players to Watch

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank
144th 76.7 Points Scored 80.4 79th
46th 64.3 Points Allowed 67.4 102nd
251st 31.6 Rebounds 32.9 195th
215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10.1 106th
37th 9.4 3pt Made 7.6 166th
88th 15.1 Assists 11.6 281st
44th 9.7 Turnovers 10.9 108th

