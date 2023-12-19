Tuesday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-4) at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Carolina squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Winthrop 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-9.4)

South Carolina (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

South Carolina has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Winthrop is 3-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gamecocks are 3-5-0 and the Eagles are 4-6-0.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (posting 79 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and giving up 68.1 per outing, 107th in college basketball) and have a +131 scoring differential.

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.7.

Winthrop hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Winthrop has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.3 per game (137th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (110th in college basketball).

