Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) will play the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 17.2 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Colin Smith: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Manjon: 17.2 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Taylor: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Smith: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rivera-Torres: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lawrence: 15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|254th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|77.1
|134th
|212th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|193rd
|130th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|36
|62nd
|121st
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|250th
|151st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7
|217th
|305th
|11.1
|Assists
|11.4
|289th
|114th
|11
|Turnovers
|9.4
|28th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.