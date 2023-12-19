Tuesday's game between the Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with Western Carolina coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 73, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-3.5)

Western Carolina (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Western Carolina is 5-4-0. The Commodores have hit the over in three games, while Catamounts games have gone over three times.

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts put up 76.5 points per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (120th in college basketball). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Western Carolina averages 37.9 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 32.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Western Carolina makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Western Carolina forces 9.6 turnovers per game (340th in college basketball) while committing 9.6 (38th in college basketball).

