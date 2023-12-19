North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wake County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaston Day School at Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 19
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garner Magnet High School at Willow Spring High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Springs High School at Leesville Road High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Enloe Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rolesville High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Franklin Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
