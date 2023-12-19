Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Teravainen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:03 on the ice per game.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 31 games this year, Teravainen has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Teravainen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 80 goals in total (2.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 31 Games 2 19 Points 1 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

