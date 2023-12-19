The Queens Royals (6-6) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Mercer Bears (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

Queens vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Queens has a 160.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 12.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Queens has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Queens has won in one of the six contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Royals have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Queens has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Queens vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 2 22.2% 65.4 147.6 72.3 151.1 136.7 Queens 5 62.5% 82.2 147.6 78.8 151.1 151.9

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals average 9.9 more points per game (82.2) than the Bears give up to opponents (72.3).

Queens has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 5-3 overall record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Queens vs. Mercer Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 4-5-0 1-3 6-3-0 Queens 3-5-0 2-4 5-3-0

Queens vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits

Mercer Queens 2-2 Home Record 5-1 1-3 Away Record 0-5 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 65 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 96.8 67 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.2 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

