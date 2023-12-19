Tuesday's contest between the Queens Royals (6-6) and the Mercer Bears (4-6) at Hawkins Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Queens securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Queens vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Queens vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens 74, Mercer 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Queens (-0.5)

Queens (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Mercer's record against the spread this season is 4-5-0, while Queens' is 3-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bears are 6-3-0 and the Royals are 5-3-0.

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and conceding 78.8 per outing, 329th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential.

Queens wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 41.5 rebounds per game, 31st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.9.

Queens hits 9.9 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents.

Queens has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.8 per game (178th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (303rd in college basketball).

