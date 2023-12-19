North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you live in Pitt County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Creek High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ayden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
