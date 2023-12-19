The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) will look to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Stetson Hatters (3-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 64.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 61.5 the Hatters allow to opponents.

N.C. A&T is 1-2 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Stetson has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.

The 55.8 points per game the Hatters average are 7.3 fewer points than the Aggies give up (63.1).

Stetson is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

N.C. A&T is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 55.8 points.

This season the Hatters are shooting 35.2% from the field, only 1.9% lower than the Aggies give up.

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 12 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

12 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Jordyn Dorsey: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Chaniya Clark: 10.6 PTS, 7 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

10.6 PTS, 7 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) D'Mya Tucker: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Nyah Willis: 6.7 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Schedule