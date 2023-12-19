Tuesday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) and Stetson Hatters (3-8) squaring off at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Aggies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on December 19.

The Aggies' last contest on Saturday ended in a 55-52 loss to Mercer.

N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 62, Stetson 58

Other CAA Predictions

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win this season came in a 56-47 victory against the Liberty Lady Flames on November 19.

N.C. A&T 2023-24 Best Wins

56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 169) on November 19

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 174) on November 15

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Jordyn Dorsey: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Chaniya Clark: 10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) D'Mya Tucker: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Nyah Willis: 6.7 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies put up 64.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (158th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

