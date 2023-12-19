How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, December 19
Valencia CF versus Rayo Vallecano is a game to catch on a Tuesday LaLiga slate that features a lot of thrilling contests.
You can find info on how to watch today's LaLiga action right here.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia CF
Valencia CF journeys to play Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rayo Vallecano (+115)
- Underdog: Valencia CF (+250)
- Draw: (+205)
Watch Granada CF vs Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC travels to match up with Granada CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (+150)
- Underdog: Granada CF (+180)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe CF
Getafe CF is on the road to face Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-240)
- Underdog: Getafe CF (+600)
- Draw: (+330)
