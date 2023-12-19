North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In Iredell County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Mecklenburg High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.