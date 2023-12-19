Tuesday's NHL schedule includes an outing between the favored Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3, -135 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 16 of 32 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 16-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in six games this season, with five upset wins (83.3%).

Carolina is 13-10 (winning 56.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Vegas is 2-1 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 2-8 4-5-1 6.4 2.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.90 3.10 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 7-3-0 6.2 4.20 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.20 2.70 11 26.2% Record as ML Favorite 3-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

