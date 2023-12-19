High Point vs. UNC Greensboro December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (7-3) play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Players to Watch
- Duke Miles: 18.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kimani Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Miles: 18.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Thiam: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Giffa: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Bodo Bodo: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|8th
|90.5
|Points Scored
|78.9
|105th
|254th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|115th
|19th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|32
|238th
|40th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|250th
|26th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|9.4
|37th
|147th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.6
|163rd
|96th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|8.4
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.